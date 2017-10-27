Roosevelt, DiPinto honored by Convention Bureau

The Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau recently honored two retiring board members.

Honored were Harry Roosevelt and Joseph DiPinto.

Roosevelt, retired executive director of the Delaware Safety Council served on the bureau’s board for 30 years and served as chairman of the board. He is currently Partner for On Line Safety Institute and a Red Cross volunteer.

DiPinto was appointed Director of Wilmington’s Office of Economic Development by Mayor James M. Baker in August 2006, following the announcement of his plan to retire after 20 years in the Delaware House of Representatives.

Advertisement

A native of Delaware, DiPinto retired from DuPont in 1990 as Development Programs Manager in the Specialty Polymers Division. Most of his career involved new polymer applications and development, and holds three patents.

DiPinto served on the Wilmington City Council from 1973 through 1986, and as a State Representative in Delaware’s General Assembly from 1987 through 2006.

He has served as an appointee to the Delaware Science and Technology Council, the Delaware Commission on Italian Heritage and Culture, the Riverfront Development Commission, and the Delaware Science and Technology Commission.

In addition, Joe also is President of the Wilmington UDAG Corp. and Board member of Wilmington Renaissance Corp., Downtown Visions, WEDCO, and the Christina Gateway Corp.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

