Reddy joins Gawthrop Greenwood

Gawthrop Greenwood, PC, a law firm with offices in West Chester,and Wilmington announced Meghna Reddy joined the practice as an associate attorney.

A recent graduate of Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law, Reddy worked with the Interdisciplinary Mental and Physical Health Law Clinic at Villanova, where she successfully represented clients in Supplemental Security Income cases and assisted those with mental impairments in acquiring additional medical assistance.

While working toward her law degree, Reddy served at the Office of the District Attorney in Harrisburg, PA, the Office of the Attorney General in Washington, DC as well as the Red Cross, where she specialized in International Humanitarian Law.

Reddy earned her B.A. in Crime, Law & Justice and Psychology from Penn State University in 2013. She has also studied Criminal Justice at Avans University in the Netherlands. Born and raised in Muscat, Oman, Reddy moved at age 15 from the Middle East to the United States, where she attended high school in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

