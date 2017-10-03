Process of rolling out new Coastal Zone permit option begins

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced the initiation of the process to amend Delaware Coastal Zone Act regulations to incorporate the provisions of the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act

Governor John Carney signed the act into law on Aug. 2.

The Act authorizes DNREC to issue permits for construction and operation of new heavy industry uses at 14 existing heavy industry use sites within the state’s Coastal Zone.

Permits for conversions will require an assessment of the environmental and economic impacts of the proposed conversion. The Act directs DNREC to come up with regulations for the issuance of conversion permits by October 1, 2019. This process focuses strictly on the conversion permit.

On Sept. 28, DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin signed an internal Start Action Notice for these regulations, officially starting the regulatory development process to implement Coastal Zone Conversion Permits.

“DNREC is committed to developing the regulations governing Delaware’s Coastal Zone Act Conversion Permit in a transparent manner that facilitates and encourages public input and involvement,” Garvin said.

DNREC has contracted with the Consensus Building Institute to conduct initial stakeholder interviews and to develop a framework for a collaborative regulatory development process.

At the conclusion of this initial phase, DNREC will establish a Regulatory Advisory Committee (RAC) which will helped draft proposed conversion permit regulations.

The RAC will be composed of stakeholders including regulated parties, large and small businesses, organized labor, communities, conservation and environmental organizations, regional and local government, and other affected persons.

RAC meetings will be open to the public and posted on the Statewide Meeting Calendar. DNREC also has createda webpagewhere interested parties can find information on the conversion permit regulation activities.

The public can also sign up for a listserv (by sending a blank email todnrec_coastal_zone@lists.state.de.us) to receive periodic updates on the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit regulatory process.

The act passed the General Assembly by a lopsided margin, but was fiercely opposed by some elements of the environmental community, despite the fact the areas affected comprise only a tiny part of the state’s coastal zone.

Opponents were especially upset with provisions that would allow shipping of refinery and other products.

