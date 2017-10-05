Poke’ chain to open two locations in northern Delaware

A small Midwestern chain, specializing in a popular sushi-style dish from Hawaii, plans to open two locations in New Castle County.

Poke´ Brothers posted coming soon advisories on their website for the Mill Creek area west of Wilmington and Newark. No opening dates have been announced, although signs point to an opening in the near future for the Mill Creek location.

The Mill Creek location is at 4571 Kirkwood Highway, with the second location in the Newark Shopping Center.

The company has nine locations, mainly in South Carolina, with two restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio area.

Poke´ (pronounced Po Kay) dishes typically consist of raw tuna mixed with a variety of Asian ingredients.

Carryouts and restaurants featuring the popular dish have been moving east from California and Hawaii.

An influx of Poke´ shops has been expected in restaurant circles. Locations have relatively low capital costs since stoves and other cooking equipment are not needed.

The Merchant Bar in Wilmington and the Stone Balloon Ale House in Newark area a couple of locally owned restaurants that offer Poke´.

