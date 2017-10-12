Physician, who no longer practices medicine, faces federal oxycodone charges

wonder_al via Foter.com / CC BY-NCCharles Esham, Wilmington, was charged with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and distribution of oxycodone, announced Acting United States Attorney David C. Weiss.

The 76-count felony indictment alleges that Esham illegally prescribed more than 7,000 oxycodone pills to his co-conspirators and other individuals between December 2012 and February 2016.

Esham, who previously maintained a medical office in Wilmington, is alleged to have issued the prescriptions outside of the course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Esham currently does not have an active Delaware medical license.

Esham faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

“The charges against Dr. Esham illustrate our office’s commitment to combat those who contribute to the opioid crisis, whether they deal drugs on the street or out of a medical office,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

Agencies contributing to the investigation included: Drug Enforcement Administration, Newark Police Department, Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police Department, Maryland State Police, Wilmington Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the University of Delaware Police Department, and the Philadelphia Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Hall and Shawn Weede.

