Noel to head the Delaware Division of Revenue

Delaware Department of Finance Secretary Rick Geisenberger has announced the appointment of Jennifer Noel, Esq. as the new Director for the Division of Revenue.

Noel has represented the Department of Finance, the Division of Revenue, and the Division of Accounting as a Deputy Attorney General since 2012.

In this role, she helped draft major legislation reforming corporate income tax laws (the Delaware Competes Act) as well as updates to tobacco, alcohol, personal income, and estate tax laws. She has worked with taxpayers and their representatives to ensure cases are managed fairly and transparently while working with the department in matters that include statutory interpretation, audit management, and contractual obligations.

“Jenn is well known to tax practitioners throughout the State,” said Geisenberger. “With two and half decades of experience in tax law – mostly as an advocate for taxpayers, but also as the Division of Revenue’s lawyer – she is uniquely equipped to fairly administer Delaware’s tax system while driving forward the Carney Administration’s efforts to continuously improve customer service to our citizens and businesses.” Ms. Noel will also serve as Delaware’s State Escheator, with responsibility for unclaimed property administration.

Prior to joining state government, Ms. Noel was a tax attorney in private practice for 12 years at one of Wilmington’s largest law firms, Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP.

While completing her undergraduate and law degrees, she worked as a law clerk, tax paralegal and legal assistant. Ms. Noel earned her J.D. and B.S. degrees from Widener University and is currently pursuing an LLM in Tax from Georgetown University, with a certificate in state and local tax.

She is active in the Delaware tax community, having chaired the Delaware State Bar Association’s Tax Section and served on the planning committee for the Delaware Tax Institute.

