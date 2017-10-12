News Journal sports, opinion page editor Jason Levine, 46

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0
Levine

Jason Levine, sports and opinion page editor of The News Journal, died Thursday afternoon from complications of cystic fibrosis.

He was 46.

Levine was one of the most visible and accessible editors of The News Journal during a turbulent period that included continual restructurings and staff downsizings at the Gannett newspaper and its DelawareOnline.com website.

Through it all, Levine was known as being a nice guy who was responsive to readers, qualities that are not always in evidence among editors and reporters in the business.

Advertisement

He was also skilled in the increasingly important digital side of the business, embracing social media and new technology.

He is survived by his wife Allison Taylor Levine, the marketing and communications director of the Delaware Community Foundation and their children.

Allison announced in a social media post that a celebration of his life will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Cab Calloway School of the Arts, Wilmington.

Visitation and other arrangements will be announced, Allison noted

Click here for the News-Journal’s story on his life.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGrand jury indicts ex- Chemours staffer on charges of stealing trade secrets for mining chemical
Next articleOil recycling company manager gets year in prison for environmental offenses
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement