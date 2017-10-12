News Journal sports, opinion page editor Jason Levine, 46

Jason Levine, sports and opinion page editor of The News Journal, died Thursday afternoon from complications of cystic fibrosis.

He was 46.

Levine was one of the most visible and accessible editors of The News Journal during a turbulent period that included continual restructurings and staff downsizings at the Gannett newspaper and its DelawareOnline.com website.

Through it all, Levine was known as being a nice guy who was responsive to readers, qualities that are not always in evidence among editors and reporters in the business.

He was also skilled in the increasingly important digital side of the business, embracing social media and new technology.

He is survived by his wife Allison Taylor Levine, the marketing and communications director of the Delaware Community Foundation and their children.

Allison announced in a social media post that a celebration of his life will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Cab Calloway School of the Arts, Wilmington.

Visitation and other arrangements will be announced, Allison noted

Click here for the News-Journal’s story on his life.

