Newark nonprofit that brings water to villages in Kenya to hold 10 anniversary gala

Ten years is a long time for any organization – especially one that operates on two continents.

Water is Life Kenya is a small Newark-based non-profit making a lasting impact since 2007. Their mission is to help communities in southern Kenya solve their water problems by bringing clean, assessable water to drought-prone rural communities. In ten years, they have completed 16 clean water projects, transforming the lives of 45,000 people. All of these projects are still in operation.

To celebrate the milestone, Water is Life Kenya is holding a gala on Thursday Nov. 9 from 7-10 p.m. in the Newark area. The public is invited. The theme is Transforming the Watering Hole.

Water is Life Kenya was founded by Joyce Tannian of Newark. She spends eight months per year in Kenya managing the organization’s water, livestock training, and jewelry projects.

“The Gala will be a wonderful way to celebrate with our many volunteers and supporters. Plus, it will be a great introduction for new people,” said Tannian. “I will share some stories from Kenya and update everyone on our projects. By providing clean, accessible water, our organization ensures better, healthier lives and new opportunities for thousands of women and girls who no longer have to spend hours walking for water.”

Gala tickets can be purchased online at the website in the top paragraph. Individual and corporate sponsorships are available. More information is available at info@WaterIsLifeKenya.com or 302-894-7335.

