New Jersey joins Delaware, Nevada in online poker pact

Delaware and Nevada have announced that New Jersey has joined the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement originally created by the two states in February 2014.

The agreement was designed to combine poker players from multiple states where iGaming was legal to allow for “poker liquidity,” or the sharing of players.

The more players on a poker site at any given time makes it more likely the players are able to find a table that fits their game style and stakes preference at a time that meets their schedule, a release stated. Players from participating states can be assured that they are playing on a legal, licensed, and regulated gaming site operated in the United States.

“We are very excited that New Jersey has joined Delaware and Nevada in the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery, the regulator of Delaware’s online gaming. “New Jersey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the agreement which will help further develop the network and eventually lead to more jurisdictions and more games, which will mean more revenue to participating states.”

Players located within Delaware can play online via any of Delaware’s three casino websites: http://www.delawarepark.com/igaming/;http://onlinegaming.doverdowns.com/; and http://www.harringtongamingonline.com/.

Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations and from the Lottery’s office in Dover.