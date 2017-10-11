New iPhones offer larger market for Corian Charging Service

With the introduction of the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8S models, the Corian Charging Surface is likely to become more widely used.

Thanks to the built-in Qi receivers in iPhone 8 models, an external receiver such as a charging ring is no longer required. The new models can be charged by placing them directly onto the charging spot on the Corian Charging Surface.

DuPont Protection Solutions was an early adopter of the technology. The “dual mode” Corian Charging Surface is designed to work with both the Qi and PMA wireless charging standard.

The device is installed just underneath the surface of any Corian solid surface or quartz product from Corian

Advertisement

The transmitter is specifically engineered to transmit through Corian Design surfaces with magnetic induction, which transfers power from the charger to a smart device.

“Architects, designers, and business owners looking to enhance customer experiences through the convenience of wireless charging have every color and pattern of our stylish, durable and stain resistant surfaces available to create spaces with this wireless charging functionality,” said Julie Eaton, global business director for Corian Design at DuPont.

Users will enjoy the same charging speeds as a typical wired charger simply by placing their phone on the Corian Charging Surface in the designated spot.

“Our functionally designed surfaces can stand up to commercial grade cleaners commonly used in commercial environments, in addition, the charging device is undermounted creating a seamless surface area where there is no place for germs to hide. The convenience of wireless charging coupled with ease-of-maintenance is especially ideal for high-traffic areas,” Eaton stated.

To learn more about Corian® Charging Surface visit corian.com/powerup.

DuPont Protection Solutions is a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division. Corian Design is a part of DuPont Protection Solutions.

DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found www.dow-dupont.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

