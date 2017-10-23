New diabetes formulation from AstraZeneca gets FDA OK

AstraZenecaannounced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approvedBydureonBCise.

The new formulation ofBydureonis an improved once-weekly, single-dose autoinjector device for adults with type-2 diabetes whose blood sugar remains uncontrolled on one or more oral medicines in addition to diet and exercise, to improve glycaemic control.

Bydureon BCisehas a unique, continuous-release microsphere delivery system designed to provide consistent therapeutic levels of the active ingredient, exenatide, to help patients reach and maintain steady state, an AstraZeneca release stated.

The new formulation in the innovativeBydureonBCisedevice is proven to reduce blood sugar levels, with the added benefit of weight loss.

Advertisement

Ruud Dobber, president, AstraZeneca US and executive vice president, North America, said: “We know that physicians have established long-standing confidence in the significant HbA1c reductionBydureonprovides their patients to help achieve consistent control, with the added benefit of weight loss. With the approval ofBydureon BCise, we’re now introducing a new formulation in an improved, easy-to-use device that will help enhance the patient experience.”

BydureonBCisewill be available for patients in the US in the first quarter of 2018. A regulatory application for the new autoinjector device has also been accepted by the European Medicines Agency.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

