Navient aids wounded warriors in securing therapy dogs

Employees at Navient attended an event to hear from U.S. Army Veteran Christian Santos and his service dog Cody. Santos is among the thousands of wounded veterans benefiting from the animal-assisted therapy provided by the nonprofit organization, Warrior Canine Connection.

“Before I had Cody, I was not really leaving my house much,” said Santos. “He has made me so much more comfortable going out in public and talking to people. He senses when I am anxious and helps keep me calm. At one time, I was on 17 kinds of medications for my pain, stress, and anxiety. Since Cody was placed with me, I do not take any medication at all. Cody is the best medication I’ve ever had!”

Santos and Cody were joined by the organization’s executive director Rick Yount and other service dogs. Navient hosted the visit as part of the training and socialization of the service dogs and for employees to learn more about the program.

“As a nonprofit organization, WCC relies on the generosity and leadership of corporations and individuals to achieve its mission. The support of Navient and its employees allows WCC to not only provide more service dogs to veterans in need, but also provide critical mental health therapy to veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war,” said Yount. “With more than half a million veterans being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress since 9/11, this mission to provide hope and healing has never been more important.”

At the event, Yount has presented a check for $2,022. The contribution was raised entirely by employees in Delaware through the Jeans BeCause program, which offers participating employees a “pass” to dress casually on certain days for their volunteer donations.

“The dedicated staff and volunteers at Warrior Canine Connection understand the wounds of war can’t always be cured in the hospital,” said Mike Maier, senior vice president at Navient and U.S. Navy veteran. “Our employees appreciate their work on behalf of veterans and our communities.”

Seventy percent of Navient employees have either served in the military themselves or have an immediate family member who has served. Navient is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies committed to hiring U.S. military veterans and military spouses. The company also hosts a Veterans Resource Group, an employee-led talent development program to support military veterans and their careers.

