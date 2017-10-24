NAI Emory Hill announces leases in Peoples Plaza

NAI Emory Hill’s retail brokerage team of Jim O’Hara Jr., Jim O’Hara III and Kevin O’Hara have negotiated a number of leases recently at Peoples Plaza in Glasgow, DE.

The most recent leases include: Sparklean Laundromat, which leased 3,508 square feet and Cricket Wireless which leased 800 square feet.

Women’s Healthcare Consultants leased 2,334 square feet of office space in one of the office buildings located on the Peoples Plaza campus.

Peoples Plaza is a 547,694 SF retail and office complex at the intersection of Routes 40 and 896 in Glasgow.

Current availabilities include several 1,200-8,323 square foot retail spaces and office availabilities in two buildings (2,526 square feet in Building 1230 and several spaces ranging from 981-8,002 square feet in Building 1400).

Current tenants of Peoples Plaza include Safeway, The Home Depot, Rite Aid, Regal Cinemas, Wells Fargo, Game Stop, Burger King, Red Robin and others.

NAI Emory Hill represents NAI Global in Delaware and Cecil County, Maryland and is a division of the Emory Hill Companies, which provides Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region with commercial real estate brokerage, construction, property management, maintenance and residential real estate sales.

