Movie mogul Weinstein heads to Chancery Court in effort to gain Emails, personnel records

Dismissed move mogul Harvey Weinstein is going to Chancery Court in an effort to gain access to corporate Email and other records.

Lawyers for the co-founder of The Weinstein Co., filed the action late this week in Delaware.

Weinstein lawsuits and allegations of sexual harassment as more and more figures in the entertainment and media industries have been accused of such conduct in recent weeks.

According to the filing , Weinstein stated that the purpose in obtaining the documents was to assist in his defense of civil and criminal allegations arising out of or in connection with his employment at TWC and “potentially to aid in investigating claims arising out of the wrongful termination of his employment”

Weinstein stated that he has seen all of the documents he is requesting, and they are uniquely personal to him and does not demand any confidential or proprietary documents. Instead, he solely requested his emails and personnel file.

Chancery Daily reported Weinstein is seeking expedited proceedings.

Weinstein is represented by a Los Angeles law firm as well as Morris James, a Delaware firm.

