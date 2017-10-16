Midnight Oil Brewing plans to open in Glasgow late this year

The state’s newest craft brewery is slated to open late this year.

Midnight Oil Brewing Co. is finishing up work at its location in the Pencader complex south of Newark in the Glasgow area. The brewer earlier announceOctoberctoer opening.

Midnight Oil will be the first production brewery in the Bear-Glasgow area. For two decades, Stewart’s Brewing Co. has operated a brewpub-restaurant a few miles east off Route 40 in Bear.

Midnight Oil Brewing began when Mike Dunlap started brewing a homemade beer in his home. The hobby among friends evolvedinto a business.

The company’s offerings have been available at festivals and other special events in the area.

The name comes out of the term “burning the midnight oil. The expression is used to describe the extra time and effort required in completing work on a deadline.

“One of the objectives of the Midnight Oil Brewing Company is to create a beer that people look forward to after a hard, productive day of work. Now, with the upcoming opening of their new brewery, the company is excited to expand their business and offer their premium craft brews to more of their community,” a release stated.

Midnight Oil has also promoted members of the craft brewing community in its social media posts.

Midnight Oil Brewing Company is already supporting local organizations. This includes Extra Life, a group of gamers who generate funds in support of the Children’s Miracle Network and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Also offered on its website are blog posts about beer, certifications in making beer, and jargon and common terms in the beer world.

