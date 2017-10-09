Media update: New faces on the legislative beat

Delaware Public Media (WDDE, Dover) has a couple of new staffers as the legislative press corps sees a reshuffling.

Filling the key political reporter position is Sarah Mueller, a public radio veteran. Downstate radio mainstay Kelli Steele took the morning anchor job.

Steele made the move after Delmarva Broadcasting’s 105.9 news and talk station reshuffled its news operation a while back. Another radio veteran Mark Fowser, a former colleague of Steele’s, moved over to Delmarva’s news and talk flagship, WDEL.

Mueller succeeds James Dawson, the nattily attired statehouse reporter who, last summer, took a public radio position in his beloved home state of Idaho.

Dawson did solid work in covering the General Assembly and at least partially filled a void left by the shrunken presence of the News Journal.

The Delaware State News has also worked to fill part of the gap, but over the decades has never operated a state government bureau once a commonplace feature among state capital newspapers.

The one mainstay is long-time Associated Press reporter Randall Chase, who often breaks statehouse stories, but also has to monitor Chancery Court and other busy areas.

Nationwide, concern has been growing over the depleted press corps in statehouses around the nation as print media outlets become a shadow of their former selves and veteran reporters retire or move to public information positions.

Meanwhile, News Journal statehouse reporter Matthew Albright is now engagement editor. Business reporter Scott Goss is reportedly the new legislative reporter.

Jeff Neiburg, who worked for the NJ’s sister paper, The Daily Times in Salisbury, MD will become business reporter. No word on whether the business reporting slot vacated by Jeff Mordock fill be filled. Mordock moved to the Washington Times.

Adams now has 100 papers

Newark Post owner, the Adams Publishing Group is beefing up its presence out west.

The company snapped up papers owned by Pioneer, a company with its roots in the Scripps publishing family. Pioneer operates small dailieis in areas of the Pacific Northwest and into Idaho, Montana and Utah.

Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, now has 100 papers and related websites. The company is out to prove that smaller media properties will not get crushed by the digital tsunami.

