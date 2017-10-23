Former DuPont CEO Kullman to receive lifetime achievement award at Women’s Expo in Nov.

Former DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th Entrepreneurial & Business Women’s Expo, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is presented by the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce.

The event includes a luncheon, seminars and exhibitors. Click here for registration and additional information.

Kullman served as chair of the board of directors and chief executive officer of DuPont from January 2009 to October 2015.

While guiding the company through the global financial crisis of 2008, she developed a plan to transform DuPont by moving out of commoditized businesses and establishing it as a market-driven science company.

Under Kullman, DuPont was successful in a lengthy effort to acquire Danish food ingredients company Danisco The deal aided DuPont’s efforts to move into faster growing industries.

DuPont and Kullman later fought off a board takeover attempt by activist investor Nelson Peltz, but a few months later left the company, which under new CEO Ed Breen will merge with archrival Dow and will then be split up into three entities.

Entrepreneurial Woman of the Year is Alisa Morkides, founder, and owner of Brew Haha, an independent chain of coffee houses headquartered in Wilmington.

Business Woman of the Year is Deirdre Smith, director of operations and partner at Duffield Associates an engineering and science consulting firm headquartered near Wilmington, with regional offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey.

Keynote speaker is Dr. Arianne Missimer, Human Movement Specialist has spent the past 15 years in the fitness and nutrition industry, specializing in performance enhancement and injury prevention.

She owns and operates CORE Fitness, a performance training studio, nurturing a diverse group of clientele, including individuals seeking a healthier lifestyle and recreational/ competitive athletes of all levels, to improve their overall performance through proper functional training, conditioning, and nutrition.

The expo, one of the longest-running events of its kind, was founded by Dian Taylor, CEO of Artesian Resources, Newark.

DelawareBusiness Now is one of the media partners for the event.

