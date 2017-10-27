Kent County Tourism rolls out natural-gas fueled mobile visitors center

Kent County Tourism is unveiling anatural gas-powered new Mobile Visitor Center in partnership with Chesapeake today at the Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover.

The goal of the center is to generate more economic impact by increasing the number of visitors to local attractions, restaurants, and retail establishments in Kent County while being environmentally friendly. The new mobile visitor center will be called “The Villager”. The name is tied into the branding initiative “Delaware’s Quaint Villages “the bureau debuted last fall.

“The mobile visitor center can a travel to the various cities and towns during peak times, which enables us to provide better service to the areas we promote and proactively engage with locals and visitors on what to do in Kent County”, said Wendie Vestfall, president Kent County Tourism. “It will allow us to assist with making tour arrangements, recommendations on attractions and dining and more for large groups that will be attending DE Turf tournaments, Firefly, NASCAR races and various meetings at hotels and attractions. We are excited that Chesapeake Utilities shares our vision for growing tourism within Kent County. They are truly a great partner for the area when it comes to economic development and environmental awareness.”

The mobile visitor center is a 250 Ford-Transit that has been converted and is equipped to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from Dover-based Chesapeake Utilities with gasoline as back up.

A wide variety of vehicles, like the mobile visitor center, can easily be converted to run on natural gas.

“Chesapeake Utilities is proud to support responsible growth and imaginative promotion of tourism in our region”, said Aleida Socarras, vice president of Chesapeake Utilities. “The mobile visitor center does that by inviting people to all the wonderful quaint villages of Kent County while being fueled by environmentally-friendly, domestic natural gas.”

For more information about Delaware’s Quaint Villages and the mobile visitor center, visitwww.VisitDelawareVillages.com.For more information about Chesapeake Utilities and CNG fuel, visitwww.chpkgas.com

