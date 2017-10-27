Jewish Federation wins two MarCom Awards

The Jewish Federation of Delaware announced it receivedtwo MarCom Awards in their 2017 international awards competition recognizing creative achievement by marketing and communication professionals. Federation received Gold Awards for its2016-2017 Report to the Community and special publication, Shalom Delaware.

Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talents exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Entries come from throughout the United States, Canada and other countries. Gold Awards are presented to those entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm.

“Winning multiple entries in the 2017 MarCom Awards is a wonderful achievement and a testament of our organization’s ongoing commitment to excellence,” stated Seth J. Katzen, CEO of Jewish Federation of Delaware. “Federation appreciates having the ongoing support and partnership between our lay leadership and professional staff who work tirelessly in improving the world. We Are Stronger together.”

