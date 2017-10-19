Invista Seaford plant receives wildlife habitat designation from council

The Invista Seaford site received a two-year Conservation Certification from the National Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC).

This certification — previously known as theWildlife at Workprogram — recognizes outstanding wildlife habitat management efforts at corporate sites and offers third-party validation of the benefits of such programs. Invista Seaford received the certification for its avian and wetlands/water bodies programs.

“We are very proud and pleased to have received this initial WHC Conservation Certification,” said Juan Flores, Seaford site manager. “This certification is a testament to our employee volunteers’ commitment, vision and dedication to being good stewards of our land and natural resources.”

According to a release, the program focuses on the enhancement of habitat through the creation and management of water structures so that they are conducive to a wide variety of waterfowl, birds of prey and mammals. The site establishes a breeding habitat for frogs, snails, and other food sources. This is accomplished by converting idle production facilities into enhanced habitat.

Advertisement

Invista has designated 80 acres of its Seaford site as wildlife habitat and allocated 146 acres to the Nanticoke River Watershed Conservancy for conservation purposes. Seaford is one of four INVISTA sites with a Conservation Certification. Other certified Invista sites are Waynesboro, VA; Camden, SC; and Victoria, TX.

INVISTA’s Seaford facility produces nylon fiber for Codura brand fabrics used in military uniforms, as well as high-performance workwear and lifestyle apparel, including the brand’s denim and Combat Wool fabric technologies.

It is also the home for next-generation , patent-pending T420HT fiber, the strongest nylon 6,6 staple fiber ever produced by Invista, the release stated.

The plant is the former DuPont nylon production site. That business and associated rands were sold to Invista, a part of Koch Industries, Wichita.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

