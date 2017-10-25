Incyte, Microgenics strike deal, valued at up to $900 million, for cancer-fighting antibody

Incyte Corporation and MacroGenics, Inc. entered into a global collaboration and license agreement for MacroGenics’ MGA012.

MGA012 is amonoclonal antibody that inhibits programmed cell death protein 1 that shows potential in cancer treatment.

Incyte, which is headquartered near Wilmington, has obtained exclusive worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of MGA012 in all indications, whileMacroGenicsretains the right to develop its pipeline assets in combination with MGA012.

The agreement calls for Incyte to pay as much as $900 million to MacroGenic, depending on the success of the drug in trials and the marketplace.

Advertisement

MacroGenics is a clinical stage company based in Rockville, MD, a Washington, D.C. suburb.

“Anti-PD-1 therapy is becoming a mainstay of cancer treatment across multiple tumor types, and we believe the addition of MGA012 to our clinical pipeline is important to fulfilling our long-term development strategy in immuno-oncology. This collaboration withMacroGenicswill allow us to rapidly explore the potential clinical benefit of developing MGA012 as a monotherapy and also combining anti-PD-1 therapy with several of our existing portfolio assets,” saidSteven Stein, M.D., chief medical officer ofIncyte.

MGA012 is in an early-stage trial.

Upon closing,Incytewill payMacroGenicsan upfront payment of$150 million.Incytewill receive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize MGA012 in all indications.

MacroGenicswill also be eligible to receive up to$420 millionin potential development and regulatory milestones, and up to$330 millionin potential commercial milestones. If MGA012 is approved and commercialized,MacroGenicswould be eligible to receive royalties, tiered from 15 percent to 24 percent, on future sales of MGA012 byIncyte.

Under the terms of the collaboration,Incytewill lead global development of MGA012.MacroGenicsretains the right to develop its own research assets in combination with MGA012, withIncytecommercializing MGA012 andMacroGenicscommercializing its assets if any such potential combinations are approved.

In addition,MacroGenicsretains the right to manufacture a portion of both companies’ global clinical and commercial supply needs of MGA012.MacroGenicsintends to utilize its commercial-scale facility, which is expected to be fully operational in 2018.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Incyte is best known for its blockbuster blood cancer drug Jakafi. It is working to build a drug pipeline that mainly focuses on cancer.

It recently held a ribbon cutting on an expanded headquarters and research site at the former Wanamaker store site near Wilmington.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

