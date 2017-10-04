Greenville gas station to get makeover under new lessee

Pettinaro announced that The Wills Group Company has recently signed a lease for the Greenville gas station and is in the planning stages of a full renovation.

The projected date of completion is early spring of 2018. The existing tenant stopped operations on September 30 and the new tenant will commence construction shortly thereafter.

The station at 3800 Kennett Pike has six pumps and a convenience store The Wills Group will renovate the station.

SMO Motor Fuels, a subsidiary of The Wills Group, is their retail petroleum distribution retail and fuel convenience center network. With more than 90 percent of their product coming from Shell Oil, they have confirmed that Greenville Station will remain as a Shell-branded site. The Wills Group Company, founded in 1926, owns and operates nearly 300 sites in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

