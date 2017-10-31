Small Business Superstar award winners to be honored

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Alliance announce this year’s Superstars in Business award winners. who will be recognized at an awards ceremony on November 8, 2017, at Hotel du Pont.

Keynote speaker will be Ben du Pont, co-founder and vice president of Zip Code Wilmington, a computer coding boot camp.

The Marvin S. Gilman Superstars in Business Award, named for one of Delaware’s leading small business entrepreneurs, honors businesses and nonprofit organizations for their outstanding achievements and model approaches to business and management.

The awards are presented to companies that have been in business for at least three years, are small businesses based on number of full-time employees, and are members of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

Awards of Excellence are also granted to deserving companies. Since 1998, Superstars in Business has recognized and honored businesses that have gone above and beyond.

2017 Superstars in Business Award Winners :

La Red Health Center (Nonprofit category)

La Red Health Center (LRHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that provides quality patient-centered care to the diverse members of our community. As a community driven organization, LRHC began its services targeting the uninsured and underserved in rural Sussex County in 2001. The mission of LRHC is to be a Center of Excellence where developing and maintaining effective community relationships is an important aspect in the effective delivery of high-quality health care.

B+H Insurance, LLC (BHI) (1-30 employee category)

B+H Insurance, LLC (BHI) provides insurance brokerage services to businesses and individuals. Our product offerings include Property & Casualty Insurance, Group Captive Programs, and will soon include Group Health Insurance. In addition to traditional insurance brokerage services, in the last two years we’ve added Safety and Human Resources consulting as available services.

Karins and Associates (31-69 employee category)

Founded in 1973, Karins and Associates’ expertise includes consulting services in civil engineering, planning, surveying, high definition laser scanning and construction services. The staff includes professional engineers, professional land surveyors, survey crews, designers, certified construction reviewers, and support staff.

Duffield Associates, Inc. (70-150 employee category)

Duffield Associates, Inc. is a broadly based engineering and science consulting firm whose clients include the private, commercial, industrial, professional, and government sectors.

Duffield’s success has been built upon solving clients’ complex and diverse challenges across a wide spectrum of cost and size.

This professional team is comprised of a diverse group of senior level technical experts who collaborate daily to develop and implement state-of-the-art solutions.

Awards of Excellence:

Delaware Humane Association (Nonprofit)

Whisman Giordano & Associates, LLC (1-30 employees)

Cover & Rossiter (31-69 employees)

Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, CPAs (70-150 employees)

