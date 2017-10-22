Delaware Park was the site of the second Food Truck Face Off on Sunday afternoon.

Several food trucks vied for top honors at the event that was sponsored Philadephia’s WIP and WJBR radio stations.

On hand were foodtrucks that are part of the Rolling Revolution.

A crowd favorite was the Mojo Loco food trailer, which had a long line of fans. The trailer’s offerings won the People’s Choice Award. Other winners were Outlandish Most Unique) and Mama Mia, (best overall).

Judges included Flyers alumni Keith Jones, Brian Propp & Todd Fedoruk; WIP’s Joe DeCamera & Jon Ritchie; WJBR’s Chris Duff; and James Seltzer; and John Barchard from the Bleeding Green Nation website.

An event featuring a car show, food trucks and craft beer will be held on Saturday at Delaware Park.

