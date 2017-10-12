Food Bank’s Blue Jean Ball coming later this month

The Food Bank of Delaware will hold its annual Blue Jean Ball, presented by Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, on Saturday, October 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event will take place at the organization’s future home at 222 Lake Drive in Newark.

The Halloween theme will continue for the third year in a row, and the warehouse will be transformed into a haunted house. Guests are encouraged to come in blue jeans or a costume. Live music will be provided by Mike Hines and The Look.

Presented by Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, the evening will feature a fall seasonal small plate menu prepared by Iron Hill’s team of chefs and students from The Culinary School at the Food Bank of Delaware.

Iron Hill’s team of chefs will assist students from The Culinary School with kitchen prep and cooking, organizing food stations and executing plate presentation on the night of the event.

“We are so thankful to partner with Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant on this annual event,” said Food Bank of Delaware CEO Patricia Beebe. “We hear from our students that this event is always a highlight of their training. Working alongside some of Iron Hill’s top chefs is an opportunity for our students to learn from and network with the industry.”

Iron Hill’s team of chefs and students have planned a menu that includes: passed hors d’oeuvres and interactive stations featuring Dijon marinated pork loin with stewed cannellini beans, bratwurst and sweet onions, top with fried Brussels sprouts with bacon and apple cider vinaigrette and pork jus lie; garlic and herb roasted beef tenderloin with cauliflower and potato gratin, Wee Heavy Ale braised onion relish and mushroom-tarragon sauce; shrimp, chicken and andouille jambalaya; and assorted desserts.

Tickets are $75 a person and include beer from Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, wines, a small plate menu, entertainment from Mike Hines and The Look and a raffle.

The Blue Jean Ball is held each year to raise awareness of the problem of hunger in Delaware and the important role the food bank plays in combating hunger, as well as its root cause – poverty.

By utilizing the warehouse space and the culinary skills of Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant and students from The Culinary School, the Food Bank of Delaware is able to significantly reduce costs. Last year, close to 90 percent of event proceeds went directly back to the organization’s hunger-relief efforts.

Tickets are available for $75/person or $750/table of ten and may be purchased by calling (302) 444-8074 or by visiting www.fbdbluejeanball.org.

