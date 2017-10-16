Florida man charged after a kilo of cocaine is found in transported car

A Miami, FL man is in custody after one of the vehicles in a vehicle transport tractor-trailer turned out to have more than a kilo of cocaine.

The arrest occurred last week. when troopers from the Delaware State Police Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program stopped a 1996 Peterbilt tractor-trailer/car carrier, operated by Jorge R. Pupo, 36 for speeding on Interstate 95 northbound in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza, Newark.

Two vehicles on the car carrier, a Kia Forte and Chevrolet Aveo, were off-loaded for further investigation. A Wilmington Police Department K-9 Unit went to the scene and gave a positive response for drugs when searching the Chevrolet Aveo.

A more detailed search of the vehicle was conducted by members of the Delaware State Police Drug Unit, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The search produced a package which was concealed in a hidden compartment in the front passenger seat of the Aveo. The package contained approximately 1.2 kilograms of cocaine which has a street value of approximately $30,000.

Pupo who is currently on probation for drug trafficking out in Florida, was taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 2 where he was arrested and charged.

Pupo was arraigned at the New Castle County Court of Common Pleas and taken to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $20,500 bail.

