Fiery big rig crash raises questions

Good morning everyone,

An early Sunday crash on Interstate 95 and 295 brought to light concerns over regulation of the human side of trucking.

The driver of a tractor-trailer carrying construction equipment hit a construction protection device. The result was a fire that destroyed the semi and led to a brush fire.

According to State Police, It turned out that the driver from Arkansas had three previous driving under the influence offenses and got a fourth when he refused to be tested.

We may learn more later, but it seems puzzling that the individual was on the road with a big rig.

There has been concern of late about a shortage of truck drivers in a world where fewer people want to be for on the road for days at a time. A related concern is the number of less experienced truck drivers now on the road.

While the death rates coming from smaller vehicles tangling with big rigs are well below figures from the 1990s, the death rate has inched upward since 2008.

None of this explains the case of the driver from Arkansas. Perhaps better technology, a driver database and stepped up enforcement is needed in efforts to detect drivers that should not be behind the wheel.

