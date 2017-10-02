Falgowski joins Burr & Forman’s Wilmington office as partner

Burr & Forman announces that J. Cory Falgowski has joined the firm’s Wilmington, Del., office as a partner in the Creditors’ Rights & Bankruptcy Practice Group.

Falgowski serves corporate clients in complex Chapter 11 cases, and other commercial restructuring and insolvency-related matters. His clients include financial institutions, secured creditors, lessors, vendors, trustees, corporate debtors, purchasers, consultants and other stakeholders. He was previously a partner with Reed Smith, LLP in Wilmington.

“Delaware is the country’s busiest bankruptcy venue and a hub for corporate activity, often issuing decisions that shape corporate activity nationwide,” said Chris Carson, leader of Burr & Forman’s Creditors’ Rights & Bankruptcy Practice Group. “Cory is a key addition to the continued growth of our bankruptcy and restructuring practice, supporting our commitment to serving the increasing needs of clients conducting business in Delaware.”

Falgowski works on both the creditor and debtor side of Chapter 11 reorganizations. At Reed Smith, he recently represented manufacturer Taylor-Wharton International, Inc. in its Chapter 11 case in Delaware.

He frequently handles high-stakes litigation, including fraudulent transfer, and other avoidance actions, asset sales disputes, stay relief litigation, plan confirmation objections, as well as receivership actions and other commercial and corporate disputes, a release stated.

Falgowski earned his undergraduate degree from The Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.

Burr & Forman is a Southeast regional firm with 300 attorneys and 11 offices in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

