E-commerce brokerage firm announces $1.7 million deal

Empire Flippers, a Wilmington-area firm business specializing in online businesses, recently made a client a millionaire with the sale of a $1.7 million dollar e-commerce business.

The business took just 8 months to sell on Empire Flipper’s hybrid brokerage-marketplace.

The business was not identified.

“We are the thought leader when it comes to buying, selling and investing in online businesses,” said Justin Cooke, the chief marketing officer for Empire Flippers. “Despite a dip in the first quarter sales, it was still the best 1st quarter of the year we ever had when looking back at our trends. The second quarter of this year saw us do 26 percent of our entire company’s revenue history by itself. It’s safe to say that people are starting to hear about us, and this is only the beginning of what we’re planning. People want to acquire these online businesses, and we are going to remain the thought leader when it comes to helping people do just that.”

Empire Flippers is a 100 percent remote team, with memberslocated around the world. The sale of the $1.7 million Amazon FBA business pushed the total deal volume of the company to more than $26 million.

The entrepreneurs selling these businesses range from solopreneurs, to entire teams working on building niche sites, software as a service business, and ecommerce businesses.

