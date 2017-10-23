DuPont Biosciences partners with Unifi on garment insulation

DuPont Industrial Biosciences announced a collaboration with Unifi, Inc. to create high-performance, renewably sourced garment insulation, offering leading apparel brands a new sustainable choice for cold-weather products.

This partnership brings together two leaders in the materials space with unique product offerings, combining DuPont Sorona polymer and Unifi REPREVE to produce cold-weather apparel insulation that is soft and durable, with excellent shape retention.

DuPont Sorona is made from 37 percent renewable plant-based ingredients, using 30 percent less energy with 63 percent fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as compared to Nylon6.

The exceptional softness, inherent stain resistance and uncompromising durability of Sorona offers customers in a wide range of industries a more sustainable, high-performance materials option. The polymer has been used in everything from carpeting to Indian sarees.

REPREVE is a fiber containing recycled materials, including plastic water bottles. Unifi’s proprietary process turns plastic bottles into a certified fiber, which is then used in thousands of different fabrics and products available globally.

“The combination of Sorona and REPREVE provides brands the opportunity to use a high-performance, durable insulation that dries quickly and keeps its shape even after washing,” said Michael Saltzberg, global business director for Biomaterials at DuPont. “The new insulation’s unique warmth and durability will bring customers streamlined outerwear, made from eco-friendly materials while maintaining maximum warmth and breathability.”

Unifi spent more than three years developing REPREVE.

“This collaboration will give customers the freedom to choose a new type of garment insulation – one that is better for the environment without compromising performance,” said Ning Hongjun, president Unifi Asia Pacific. “With our expertise in recycled polyester staple fiber and DuPont Industrial Biosciences’ industry-leading Sorona®, we look forward to seeing this breakthrough technology be widely adopted by leading brands.”

DuPont Industrial Biosciences is part of DuPont Specialty Products, part of DowDuPont. DuPont Specialty Products will be spun off into a publicly traded company.

