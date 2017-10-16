DSU professor gets $727,691 NASA grant

Dr. Renu Tripathi, professor of physics and engineering, has been awarded a three-year $727,691 grant from NASA EPSCoR (National Aeronautics and Space Administration – Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research).

The funding will support her research that aims to develop a new laser-based remote magnetometer for measurement of the earth’s magnetic field at mesospheric altitude (the atmosphere 31 to 50 miles above the surface of the earth).

She, along with her co-principal investigator Dr. Gour Pati, will collaborate on field tests with a team from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. If successfully developed, the technology could be used to develop future satellite mission concepts.

