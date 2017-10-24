DSU president to step down in January to take post at college fund

Williams

Harry Lee Williams, president of Delaware State University since 2009, is leaving the Dovercampus to lead the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Williams, who will stay at Delaware State through January, announced his move to the nation’s largest organization representing the black college community on Monday at the group’s 30th anniversary awards gala in Washington, Delaware State said in a news release Monday night.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, founded in 1987 and named after America’s first black Supreme Court justice, has 47 member schools that represent nearly 300,000 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and predominantly black schools. Delaware State University, founded in 1891 is an HBCU.

Williams has earned high marks for his term as president as enrollment grew at the university. Click here for the story from WHYY.

