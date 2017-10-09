DSU completes agreement with Chinese university

A DSU delegation recently traveled to China and completed an agreement with a new institutional partner while also visiting other universities.

During the trip, DSU Provost Tony Allen, Associate Provost Bradley Skelcher, and Dr. Fengshan Liu, associate vice president of international affairs, traveled to Changchun Normal University (CNU) where a new agreement was established.

Allen and CNU President Liu Chuning signed a memorandum of understanding that opens the door for CNU students to spend an academic year taking classes at Delaware State University as part of the DSU Cultural Enrichment Program.

The delegation also made a stop at Changchun University of Science and Technology where it made progress on an agreement to be finalized in the near future, as well as to Ningbo University of Technology. DSU is expected to renew soon an existing agreement to offer an accounting degree program at that institution.

“Chinese universities are clear in their desire to build deeper relationships with their

American counterparts and see it as key to ensuring that their students can contribute to their country and to a smaller, more connected world,” Allen said. “We’re finding great interest from these institutions in African American culture and history which we believe could lead to key new research and historical centers in both countries.”

During the trip to China, the DSU delegation also visited Hebei University of Finance, Hebei Normal University, and Liaocheng University.

