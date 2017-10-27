Dover Downs reports small loss as company pays $56 million+ to state and horsemen

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. reporting a small loss in the third quarter..

Gaming revenues of $39,503,000 were down 4.3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2016. The revenue decrease was primarily attributable to lower slot machine revenue.

Other operating revenues of $5.6 million, down 3.9 percent compared to the third quarter of 2016 from small decreases in most non-gaming operations. Occupancy levels in the Dover Downs Hotel were 89.5 percent for the third quarter of this year.

Net loss was $137,000, compared with net earnings of $520,000 for the third quarter of 2016.

Advertisement

Denis McGlynn, the company’s CEO stated:“It should be apparent that the State’s gaming revenue sharing formula is unsustainable when considering that the company has paid out $56.4 million to the State and the horsemen, while incurring a pretax loss of $366,000 through the first nine months of this year. We will continue to pursue a more equitable approach to this industry.”

Efforts to aid the industry have gone nowhere, due to the state’s long-term

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino has 2,200 slots and a full complement of table games including poker.

Their hotel is Delaware’s largest with 500 luxurious rooms/suites and amenities including a full-service spa/salon, concert hall and 41,500 square feet . of multi-use event space. Live, world-class harness racing is featured November through April, and horse racing is simulcast year-round. For more information, visit www.doverdowns.com.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleRoosevelt, DiPinto honored by Convention Bureau
Delaware Business Now
Posts labeled Special to Delaware Business Now are typically submitted items that are updated and sometimes rewritten in news style. Background information is sometimes added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement