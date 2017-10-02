Dickey’s Barbecue franchise in Glasgow to open on Thursday

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will open a location in the Glasgow area on Thursday.

The restaurant is off Route 40 in a newly constructed strip center near the Royal Farms station and convenience store

Texas-Dickey’s earlier announced plans for a location in the Middletown area. However, no future location is listed on the company’s website.

A spokesperson for Dickey’s said plans call for a location in 2019.

Dickey’s is the nation’s largest barbecue chain with 550 franchised locations around the nation.

Recent restaurant openings have been taking place in California and the family-owned company this month announced plans for another dozen restaurants in Texas and Louisiana.

The Glasgow location will face competition in an area that is something of a hotspot for barbecue.

Just down the highway is Smoke’s Smokehouse food trailer, with long-time barbecue spot, Durham’s operating off Elkton Road in Maryland. Also, a short drive away is the Famous Dave’s chain.

Barbecue has grown in popularity, due in part to interest in regional foods and televised national competitions.Dickey’s had a franchise location in Dover that was later closed.

