Dewey Beach sends town manager packing with $100,000 settlement

Dewey Beach has parted ways with Town Manager Marc Applebaum in a settlement that pays an extra $100,000.

The agreement was approved unanimously last week by the Town Council of the beach town.

The agreement ended Appelbaum’s employment on Friday. In turn, Appelbaum released the town and all employees from any claims.

In exchange, the Town will make a lump sum payment to Mr. Appelbaum of the salary he would have earned through March 11, 2018 (the date his employment contract expires) plus $100,000.

Mayor TJ Redefer stated that “under all of the circumstances, the Town Council unanimously agreed that it made sense to reach an agreement with the Town Manager that ended his employment sooner rather than later. The agreement provides not only a release for the Town, but also all Town employees. The Town Council recognizes that Mr. Applebaum’s continued employment would be too much of a distraction going forward. Accordingly, we reached an agreement wherein Mr. Appelbaum resigned from his employment effective this Friday. With the uncertainty of this matter behind us, Town Council is better able to focus its attention on other challenges.”

Applebaum’s conduct had been the subject of numerous allegations from town employees that led to an investigation.

A copy of the Severance Agreement can be viewedby clicking HERE.

