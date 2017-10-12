UD Professor DeMicco wins hospitality award

Fred DeMicco, professor and ARAMARK Chair in theDepartment of Hospitality Business Management at the Lerner College of Business and Economics at the University of Delaware was recently awarded the Howard B. Meek Award for 2017.

This awardis the highest individual recognition a member of the International Council of Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education (ICHRIE) can receive.

The honor is presented to an ICHRIE member in recognition of the individual’s lifetime contributions and outstanding service both to hospitality education and to ICHRIE.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

