UD Professor DeMicco wins hospitality award

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0
DeMicco

Fred DeMicco, professor and ARAMARK Chair in theDepartment of Hospitality Business Management at the Lerner College of Business and Economics at the University of Delaware was recently awarded the Howard B. Meek Award for 2017.

This awardis the highest individual recognition a member of the International Council of Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education (ICHRIE) can receive.

The honor is presented to an ICHRIE member in recognition of the individual’s lifetime contributions and outstanding service both to hospitality education and to ICHRIE.

Advertisement
Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDelaware Innovation Week coming in November
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement