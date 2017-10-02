Delmar tire recycler gets cease and desist order

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin issued a cease and desist order to Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. The DNREC order prohibits Anderson’s from transporting or accepting scrap tires for a period of 30 days.

Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. owns and operates a scrap tire transportation, transfer and storagebusiness at 9320 Old Race Track Road in Delmar.

All scrap tire businesses in the state became subject to full regulation by DNREC’s Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Section on April 19. That date was the regulatory deadline for submission of all required notification and permit applications to SHWMS for scrap tire operations.

In 2016 and early 2017, DNREC sent three mailings of informational materials and offered trainingto scrap tire facility operators in the state, including Anderson’s Recycling, Inc., to assist with regulatory compliance.

Having not received any of the required permit applications from Anderson’s, DNREC attempted to conduct a site assessment of the scrap tire facility.

But after DNREC was unable to access the site, and the company failed to return calls or communicate by other means with DNREC, an investigation determined that Anderson’s was transporting and accepting scrap tires for transfer and storage at its Delmar facility without complying with Delaware regulations covering scrap tire transportation and scrap tire facilities.

Anderson’s has 20 days to appeal the order, which requires that DNREC be given site access and that Anderson’s must submit a closure plan for the facility.

