Man wanted after shootings in Wilmington and Maryland

A man who police believe shot an individual on the east side of Wilmington Wednesday morning is also wanted in connection with a shooting at a job site earlier at a granite countertop company in Harford County, MD.

The Wilmington shooting reportedly took place at a carbusiness on Northeast Boulevard. A press conference was expected later in the day on the shooting.

The Harford County Sheriff’s office and Wilmington Police identified the suspect as Radlee Labee Prince. The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a 2008 black Chevy Acadia with Delaware tags.

Reports varied on Prince’s home address, with one report indicating that he resided in Elkton. The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office reported that schools were dismissed early in Elkton and there were other reports of precautions taken in schools in New Castle County.

The mass shooting took place at Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park in the county east of Baltimore and caused three fatalities and two injuries, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Prince, 37, is believed to still be at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Wilmington Police are assisting in the investigation, along with the authorities in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Wilmington Police issued the following alert.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued the following social media post after the shooting.

“State helicopters are in the air and State Troopers are on the ground from multiple barracks. I ask all citizens – especially those in this area – to please remain vigilant, and if you think you may have any information about this terrible crime, please call 911 immediately. The First Lady and I ask that all Marylanders join with us in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and those still fighting to live.”