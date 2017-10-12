Delaware Innovation Week coming in November

Delaware Innovation Week 2017, which is the third annual, will run from Friday, November 3 through Saturday, November 11.

The event series is expected to attract 3,000 attendees, 30 curated events and 25 partners.

Delaware Innovation Week is a community effort, led by local tech news network Technical.ly. Technical.ly works to grow local technology communities by connecting organizations and people through news and events.

“Delaware Innovation Week’ is an annual chance for you to discover what’s happening year-round here in entrepreneurship and technology,” said Christopher Wink, publisher of

Technical.ly, which produces Delaware Innovation Week. “Our goal is to bring together the broadest cross-section of local leaders and bring new faces to the conversation.”

The independently produced #DIW17 events are categorized into seven tracks including Access, Business, Civic, Creative, Media, Dev (short for web and product development) and new this year, Sciences.

More than 25 organizations participate with their own independently-organized events on the community calendar, including panels, parties and conferences with influential speakers, including a selection of anchor programming hosted by Technical.ly.

For a complete calendar of events visit 2017.delawareinnovationweek.com | Visit on social media at @Technical.lyDE and Facebook hashtag #DIW17

