Delaware Innovation Space gets $3 million grant

Gov. John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) announced a $3 million grant award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.This federal grant will support capital investments in the Delaware Innovation Space.

This federal grant will support capital investments in the Delaware Innovation Space, a public-private partnership between the State of Delaware, DuPont and the University of Delaware formed to accelerate science entrepreneurship and build a new world-class innovation community focused on growth and incubation of new business.

The Innovation Space will be located at the DuPont Experimental Station near Wilmington

“After losing thousands of jobs over the year to plant closures and layoffs, Delaware continues to find innovative ways to drive economic growth and opportunity – and the Innovation Space is a critical component to this recovery,” said Carper. “The EDA has recognized that Delaware has a long history of scientific innovation, and this project will leverage their federal investment and use the resources of the University of Delaware and DuPont to attract, retain and grow new industry here. We must continue to find ways to grow our economy for the long-term, and this grant will help foster that innovation.”

“EDA’s investment in support of the Delaware Innovation Space will be used to advance and sophisticate our capabilities to better support the needs of the emerging and high growth businesses that we are attracting from across the United States and beyond,” said Delaware Innovation Space CEO Bill Provine.“Sharing the innovative strength of Delaware in key markets and sectors from advanced materials, biotechnology, and healthcare with science entrepreneurs will accelerate economic growth that will sustain for decades, if not for hundreds of years.”

The Delaware Innovation Space is a vital resource in the scientific startup ecosystem and is a non-profit, public-private partnership that offers multi-dimensional, resource-rich support for scientific entrepreneurs at the Experimental Station campus in Wilmington, Del. The Delaware Innovation Space offers a centric location and proximity to world-renowned research institutions, global multi-national corporations and a thriving scientific start-up community.

