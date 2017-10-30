On Nov. 7, the Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles will hold seasonal release of available five-digit license plates.

On that day, a limited number of five-digit license plates will be made available to the public at the Delaware City, Dover, Wilmington, and Georgetown DMV locations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Low-number plates are a status symbol of sorts in Delaware, with the lowest numbers selling in the six figures.

Tag numbers cannot be reserved in advance nor over the phone, and the promotion will run only as long as plate supplies last.

Customers must purchase, from the DMV location they are visiting, a black and white porcelain or stainless-steel reproduction plate (manufactured by the Delaware Historic Plate Company) (DHPC) for the 5-digit number they are assigned.

For all specifics on the reproductions, refer to the DHPC website:http://www.dhptags.com/

The DMV said prospective buyers should note the following:

In order to take advantage of the available numbers, customers will be giving up their current license plate number registered to their vehicle.

Customers must pay applicable transfer fees.

Customers having title to their vehicles must bring their driver’s license, vehicle title, vehicle mileage, and insurance information in order to complete the plate change process.

Customers needing to obtain their title from their lien holder will need to go to the nearest DMV office and put a five-digit plate on hold. They must obtain an “MV35 form” from DMV and send it to their lienholder to obtain the title. The title will be mailed to DMV, who will contact the customer when it arrives. At that time, the five-digit plate can be put on the vehicle.

The purchase cost of the reproduction plate from the Delaware Historic Plate Company is currently $110 for either a stainless steel or porcelain plate.

No telephone or email requests will be taken. All transactions must be completed in person at the participating DMV office locations.

