Corporate governance group partners with UD’s Weinberg Center

The Investor Stewardship Group (ISG), a collective of some of the largest U.S.-based institutional investors and global asset managers, along with several of their international counterparts has partnered with the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware, which will serve as the home of the ISG’s Investor Stewardship and Governance Principles.

The partnership was announced on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Center Director Charles Elson is widely quoted in the business on issues related to business ethics and governance.

The Center for Corporate Governance will be working with ISG on, among other things, its ongoing governance, creating a process for future revisions to the Framework, facilitating the communications strategy and hosting its website.

In January 2017, ISG launched the Framework for U.S. Stewardship and Governance, an initiative to establish a framework of basic standards of investment stewardship and corporate governance for U.S. institutional investor and boardroom conduct. The Framework goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

