Connolly Gallagher law firm to move to 1201 Market in early ’19

Connolly Gallagher LLP will relocate its Wilmington office to 1201 North Market Street in downtown Wilmington in early 2019.

The firm is currently located at the Brandywine Building, off Delaware Avenue in downtown. The firm has a second office in Newark.

The 23-story skyscraper is the second tallest building in the state. Connolly Gallagher will occupy the entire 20th floor of the building.

Arthur G. (“Chip”) Connolly, III said, “This will be the perfect time for us to relocate. 1201 North Market Street is Class A building that is well-located and has advanced technology initiatives to better serve our clients and staff.”

Working with McConnell Johnson Real Estate, the new 15,000 square foot space will include enhanced staff facilities and a lobby conference center with seating for up to 40 people with sophisticated video conferencing capabilities.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the Connolly Gallagher. We know that the firm had other options and feel honored to have them join the other valued tenants at 1201 North Market Street,” said Paul McConnell.

Connolly Gallagher is a firm with deep roots in Delaware and stature in its legal community. Areas of focus include civil litigation, business planning, governmental advice, business reorganization, wealth planning, corporate structuring and commercial real estate.

