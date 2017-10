Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Bradley, D-Delaware toured Delaware poultry operations early this week.

Rochester visited a Mountaire Farms hatchery, an Allen Harim-contracted family farm and a Perdue Farms processing plant in Delaware.

Assisting in the tour was Delmarva Poultry Industry, a Georgetown, DE-based trade organization that represents an industry that accouns for more than $3 billion in economic activity on the Delmarva Peninsula.

