Community Foundation awards scholarships to 170 students

The DCF has awarded $323,100 in scholarships for the 2017-18 school year, helping 170 students pursue secondary education.

Each year, the DCF awards scholarships to students from funds established by generous people who care about education and understand that it can be costly. This year, 198 scholarships were awarded from 56 individual scholarship funds.

There is no cap on the number of scholarships or the amount students may receive. Funding from many of the scholarships may be applied to the costs of textbooks and fees, in addition to tuition. Some are one-time awards, and others are renewable.

“Many of our donors who care about education choose to create scholarship funds to help students and their families with rising college costs,” DCF CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “Our goal is to empower people who care about education with people who are engaged about their futures.”

See list of recipients below:

scholarships
