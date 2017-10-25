Clean Energy USA honors Schell Bros. for 1,000th solar installation

Clean Energy USA, Rehoboth Beach, recently awarded homebuilder Schell Brothers the first Platinum Builder award, which signifies 1,000 homes built by Schell Brothers have installed solar panels.

“Solar gives our customers the ability to ensure that their bills remain low no matter how expensive electricity may be in the future,” said Chris Schell, president of Schell Brothers.

Clean Energy USA has installed more than 50 percent of the purchased residential solar electric panels in Sussex County, many on new homes under construction.

“Our customers tell us time and time again how happy they are to have installed solar. Some of them are hesitant until they receive their first electric bill. When they do, they become our biggest advocates. The exciting thing is that it works! You can actually eliminate paying for your electricity with solar,” said John Sertich, president of Clean Energy USA.

Clean Energy USA also installs solar on businesses and non-profits. The combined savings for all of the systems they have installed to date is well over $120 million dollars, the company stated. Those numbers only include the savings during the

“The State of Delaware and the large power companies have been great partners in solar electricity. It benefits the utilities by providing relief for the grid during peak sunshine hours in the summer,” said Sertich.

