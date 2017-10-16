Christiana Care partnership fund seeks applications for community health projects

The Harrington Value Institute Community Partnership Fund at Christiana Care Health System is taking applications for projects that advance scholarship and improvements in health by addressing social factors related to health.

The fund supports research and program development in population health to address community needs, such as eliminating barriers to health care for the disadvantaged or underserved and reducing disparities in health.

Applications are encouraged from community-based organizations that partner with Christiana Care employees or physicians. Project proposals should seek to create programs that improve the health of the population and communities of Delaware. The letter of intent submission deadline is Dec. 1, 2017 at 5 p.m. The application deadline is March 15, 2018.

“The Harrington Fund gives us a unique opportunity to combine our organization’s clinical expertise with the meaningful insights of our neighbors so together we can help our community achieve optimal health,” said Edmondo Robinson, Christiana Care’s chief transformation officer, who chairs the advisory group for the fund.

Projects are funded for one year with an option to renew funding for a second year based on the progress of the project.

The fund is overseen by Christiana Care’s Value Institute, which conducts real-world research on today’s most pressing health care issues. The Value Institute’s mission is to develop, deliver and evaluate innovative practice and policy solutions that improve the experience, efficiency, and effectiveness of health care for patients and providers alike.

Projects selected for the Harrington Value Institute Community Partnership Fund in 2016 included an initiative to improve the reproductive health and behavioral outcomes of teens who have experienced childhood adversity. Another Harrington-funded program from last year supported the work of school-based health centers to engage the community.

Established in 2015, the Harrington Fund was established in honor of the late Charles J. Harrington, who served as chair of the Board of Trustees and chair of the executive committee to the Medical Center of Delaware, now Christiana Care.

