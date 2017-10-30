Chemours, UD to build $150 million R&D site on STAR Campus

Chemours Company entered into an agreement to build research and innovation facility on the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus, the former Chrysler assembly plant.

The project will establish an innovation partnership and talent development pipeline between Chemours and the University of Delaware, a release stated. It will also keep 330 researcher and technician jobs in the Wilmington metro area. Construction on the new 312,000-square-foot facility, representing an investment of approximately $150 million, is expected to begin this year; plans call for it to be completed by early 2020.

Word of the project had been rumored for months and was believed to have been tied to the company keeping its headquarters in Wilmington. R&D at Chemours is now taking place at DowDuPont sites.

Chemours was spun off from DuPont in the summer of 2015.

A spin-off of DuPont’s industrial and vehicle coatings business, now known as Axalta, led to the loss of hundreds of jobs to neighboring Pennsylvania, including Pennsylvania.

“Chemours wants to be the best in the world at using chemistry to develop products and applications that serve our customers’ needs,” said Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano, “and having a state-of-the-art innovation center and a long-term research partnership with the University of Delaware puts us in a stronger position to do just that.”

“The University of Delaware is excited to welcome Chemours to the STAR Campus, where we are creating a bold future of innovation for our state and region,” said UD President Dennis Assanis. “Not only will the university’s students and faculty benefit from this vibrant new research partnership, but, together, we will be making our entire economy stronger and more resilient for years to come.”

“We work together well in Delaware, and this partnership between Chemours and our flagship university will help drive innovation in our state, prepare Delaware students to succeed, and pave the way for additional economic growth,” stated Gov. John Carney. “Chemours’ continued investment at the STAR campus and in Wilmington is further proof that Delaware is a great place for companies to innovate, grow, and create good-paying jobs. We look forward to working together with Chemours and the University of Delaware to support this partnership.”

The announcement follows the groundbreaking of a $150 million-plus pharmaceutical research and development center under a partnership with the federal government, universities and the private sector.

Also under construction is a high-rise building on the site and the early-stage work on a new Newark train station.

Chemours, University of Delaware leadership, the Governor, federal elected officials, and other local and state officials will attend a formal groundbreaking event at the STAR Campus on December 18 at 10 a.m.

