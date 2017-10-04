(Video) Chemours honored for earth-friendly foam blowing agent

The Chemours Company was the winner of the Polyurethane Innovation Award at the 2017Polyurethanes Technical Conferencefor its Opteon foam blowing agent used in home insulation and other areas.

This award recognizedChemoursfor its vision and perseverance to bring earth-friendly Opteon 1100 to the marketplace.

Chemourshas commercialized a new blowing agent, Opteon 1100. Opteon 1100 offers global warming potential that is 400 times lower than existing HFCs, a release stated.

Diego Boeri, vice president Chemours Fluorochemicals stated, “We are honored to receive the 2017 CPI Innovation Award. This award is in recognitionofChemours’leadership in developing a low GWP foam blowing agent. We believe thatOpteon 1100 represents a clear long-term sustainable solution for the polyurethane industry.”

Additionally, theChemoursteam also won the 2017 Best Paper Award and 2017 Best Poster Award.

The Opteon portfolio of refrigerants were developed to help meet increasing global regulations while maintaining or improving performance compared to current products.Chemourshas invested millions of dollars to bring these new products to market and will continue to invest in new products and additional capacity.

Chemours is based in Wilmington.

